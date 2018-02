GWENT Police are appealing for information on a 33-year-old man.

Jonathan Davies has breached his licence conditions and is being recalled to prison.

Mr Davies, who has links to Rhymney, is described as around 6 foot tall, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have told people not to approach him, but to call 101 quoting log 193 22/12/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.