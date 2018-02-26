A BURGLAR who stole nearly £4,000 from a house before trying to attack the homeowner has been jailed for two years.

Newport Crown Court heard that Sam Wade, of Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran, had caused “psychological damage” to the homeowner after the break-in.

The 20-year-old had pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary in January, having committed the offence with an accomplice.

The pair had “seen an opportunity” to break into the home in Waun Road, Cwmbran, on April 11 last year.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir said that the homeowner had left his home at 12.30pm, ensuring to lock his front door but leaving the French doors at the rear of the property unlocked.

“Upon returning at 4.30pm he noticed his house there had been untidy search in all of the rooms,” said Mr Gobir.

“He checked the immediate area and found some of his property, loose change and receipts strewn around the back of his home.”

Then the homeowner spotted two youths, one being Wade, crouched in some bushes in woodland behind the house and holding a plastic container from the man’s bedroom.

Mr Gobir said: “The homeowner managed to grab one youth and a struggle ensued. He headbutted one of the youths and kicked out at the defendant before they both ran off.”

When he went back inside his house, the homeowner discovered that £3,400 had been taken, together with £500 of loose change, an iPad and a gold watch.

After calling the police, officers managed to track down Wade and his accomplice. Wade, in interview, answered no comment to each question.

In a personal statement, read out by Mr Gobir in court, the homeowner said: “My partner, out of fear for her safety, no longer lives at the address.

“I have never been a victim of this sort of crime before. It has left me emotionally and psychological damaged. I have nothing but hatred and disdain for the people who have caused this distress.”

Wade had previously been before the court eight times for nine offences, including arson, possession of cannabis, theft, and battery.

Speaking in his defence, Gareth Williams said: “On the day in question, he and his friend were walking past, saw an opportunity and took it. They were under the influence at the time.

“He was known to the resident and caused a great deal of stress. Such cases often lead to ill feelings in the local community, which was the case in this situation.”

Mr Williams added that Wade and his partner had two young children together and that his behaviour had “improved drastically” since the birth of their second child.

But Judge Tom Crowther QC said his offending was so serious that a custodial sentence was the proper course of action.

“Burglary is not just an offence against property, but against people as well,” he said.