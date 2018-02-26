SNOW has started to fall in Gwent as freezing weather grips the region.

The MET office has issued a yellow warning for snow showers or longer periods of snow on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

Dubbed the 'Beast from the East', the wind chill in the UK, which could see parts of the UK drop to temperatures as cold as -15C.

There have been reports of snow in Newport, Cwmbran, Blaenavon and Oakdale.

Wey hey - and snow arrives in #Newport! ❄️☃️ — Tracey Cooper (@tcooper321) February 26, 2018

Public Health Wales is advising members of the public to look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold during the wintry weather.

Huw Brunt, lead consultant in environmental health protection for Public Health Wales, said: “We are advising members of the public to be vigilant, and take special care with friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold. Ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

“Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold related illness or falls. And if you are fit and able, discuss with friends and neighbours about clearing snow and ice from in front of your house and public walkways nearby.”