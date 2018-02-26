ENVIRONMENTAL campaigners have urged the Welsh Government to rethink its plans over the M4 relief road.

Around 30 members of the Campaign Against the Levels Motorway campaign group staged a protest at Cardiff's SSE SWALEC stadium, where the Welsh Government was holding a decarbonisation programme workshop, earlier today.

Campaigners are urging the Welsh Government not to go ahead with the so-called black route plan, a 15-mile new stretch of motorway running south of Newport, partially cutting through the protected Gwent Levels.

A public inquiry into the scheme, currently predicted to cost around £1.6 billion, is due to conclude shortly.

Among the campaigners was former leader of the Wales Green Party Pippa Bartolotti.

"This is something we've been campaigning on for 20 years," she said.

"I hope the meeting that's taking place will put the needs of future generations first."

She also backed a call by future generations commissioner for Wales Sophie Howe for the Welsh Government to take its Wellbeing of Future Generations Act, which requires the long-term impact of decisions to be considered, into account when making a decision over the motorway.

Jeremy Randles, of Abergavenny, was also at the protest and called the motorway "a 20th century solution".

"Most AMs now are coming to the realisation that this is not a smart solution," he said. "It's a 20th century solution and we could use the money far more effectively."

He added: "There are very few cities which are building roads to improve access."

Jon Winder, of Monmouth, said money would be far better used by investing in more public transport, including the planned South Wales Metro.

"If you want to commute from Magor or Monmouth you have to do it by car," he said. "There's no other way. We need the government to realise that doesn't work for the future."

And Vic Warren, of Pontypool, said, with the rise of the electric car and other technology, building more roads was a short-sighted solution.

"This is going to last 50 or 60 years," he said. "But who knows what's going to happen in the next 50 years with electric cars and other new forms of transport."

The public inquiry is also looking at the so-called blue route, which involves turning the Southern Distributor Road and the Steelworks Road into a dual carriageway.

The Welsh Government was contacted for comment.