A MAN has arrested following reports of an assault in Newport high street.

Gwent Police were called at 1.03pm today following reports of an assault outside Tiny Rebel.

A force spokeswoman said: "“The victim, a 57-year-old man from the Cardiff area was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

“A 47-year-old man from the Bridgend area was arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody."

Anyone with any information on the incident should call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log: 182 26/02/18.