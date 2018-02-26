GWENT Police have issued another appeal for witnesses following serious road traffic collision on the A48 Pwllmeyric, Chepstow.

A spokeswoman said: "Were you driving on the A48 Pwllmeyric from Newport to Chepstow at around 2am on Saturday 17th February?

"Gwent Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses and more information from the public, following a collision on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow which occurred at approximately 1.55am in the early hours of Saturday, February 17.

"During the incident a black, Honda Civic collided with a wall.

"Following the collision, we believe a second vehicle, a transit van, unrelated to the first incident has collided with an occupant of the first incident outside of the damaged black Honda Civic.

"A 32-year-old male from Newport was seriously injured and is currently in a critical condition with life changing injuries in Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

"The unidentified vehicle failed to stop at the scene."

DCI Steve Maloney has added: “We are appealing for witnesses who were travelling on the A48 Pwllmeyric from Newport to Chepstow at around 2am on Saturday, February 17.

"We believe a Nissan Note (similar to the one in the image) travelled past the accident after assistance was at the scene but we are keen to speak to the driver and view any Dash Cam footage they may possess.

"If you travelled past the accident at any time please contact Gwent Police.”

A female from the Newport area was arrested in relation to the initial collision and has been bailed to appear at court.

The identity of the vehicle and driver involved in the subsequent collision are still unknown.

Enquiries into both incidents are ongoing.

If anyone has seen a vehicle with damage consistent with the crash or has any information about the incident, contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 44 17/02/18