COUNCILS across Gwent are preparing for the “Beast from the East” after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for the area for Tuesday.

Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly councils all confirmed they would be gritting the roads tonight ahead of expected snow tomorrow, while Monmouthshire council will not as there is a sufficient amount left on the road from their gritting on Sunday.

Temperatures could plummet to as low as minus four on Tuesday, with the warning covering Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, and Torfaen.

Travel disruptions and delays are expected, as well as potential power cuts and increased breakdowns.

The Met Office issued a second yellow warning for the area on Thursday, covering both snow and strong winds.

A Met Office spokesperson told the South Wales Argus about the possibility of significant snow showers hitting the region on Tuesday afternoon, with light snow expected in the evening.

They also warned of snow and strong winds arriving on Thursday, which may see disruptions extend into Friday morning.

They said: “Tomorrow towards midday there is the potential for a spell of some significant snow.

“We have also issued a yellow snow warning for southwest Wales for Thursday.

“There will be some disruption for Thursday night and Friday morning due to significant snow, and the strong winds associated with it.

“All week is cold, and when you factor in the brisk easterly wind it’s going to feel even colder.”

The forecast for Thursday from the Met Office says: “There is potential for a spell of heavy snow, accompanied by strong winds, to move slowly north through Thursday afternoon and night.

“There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

“There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with stranded vehicles and passengers.

“There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephones, may occur.”

Trains across England were cancelled on Monday as the storm made landfall, and more disruptions are expected as the week goes on.

The AA told drivers to check their cars before making journeys, and to give themselves extra time when travelling.

Vince Crane, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “A well maintained car should cope well with the cold but sub-zero temperatures always bring a big increase in the number of cars that won’t start, thanks to tired batteries.

“Electrical and tyre problems are the two top reasons for members to call for help - and harsh winter weather makes such problems even more likely.”

Public Health Wales issued advice for those affected, telling them to wrap up warm, check medical and food supplies, and check on elderly friends, relatives and neighbours.

Huw Brunt, lead consultant in environmental health protection for Public Health Protection at Public Health Wales, said: “We are advising members of the public to be vigilant, and take special care with friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold.

“Ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

“Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you’re at a higher risk of cold related illness or falls.

“And if you are fit and able, discuss with friends and neighbours about clearing snow and ice from in front of your house and public walkways nearby.”

The warning comes into effect at 0.05am on Tuesday morning, and lasts all day until 11.55pm.