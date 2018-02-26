HUMAN trafficking and modern slavery are a growing concern for police forces, which is why yesterday Gwent Police launched its own dedicated team to tackle these crimes.

It is one of five in the UK, with the other four teams being part of the Metropolitan Police, Greater Manchester Police, West Yorkshire Police and North Wales Police.

According to the most recent figures from the National Crime Agency (NCA), there was a 75 per cent increase in the number of potential victims of trafficking reported in Wales between 2014 and 2016.

Gwent Police detective sergeant Mandi Benn, who will be leading the new team, said they decided to set up the team looking at human trafficking and human slavery because there are around 13,000 victims across England and Wales at the moment.

Six crimes of modern slavery and human trafficking were reported to Gwent Police from April 2016 to April 2017, she said. From April 2017 to January 2018, the figures more than doubled, with more than 14 crimes reported to the force.

The force identifies modern slavery and human trafficking tend to have a transnational and complex dimension, she said.

Ms Benn continued: “We recognise organised crime is often involved with modern slavery and human trafficking. It is often the most vulnerable in society that are being targeted, being treated as commodities.

“The traffickers are normally gaining vast amounts of money.”

Nationally, figures show Albania is the most common country from people to be trafficked from into the UK. Other countries include Vietnam, Nigeria, Romania and Poland, she said, quoting NCA figures. However, people from the UK can also be exploited within the country.

Gwent Police’s new team will build a detailed picture of human trafficking issues across the force area, to raise awareness and provide training to police colleagues, as well as building deeper relationships with partner agencies.

Anti-slavery coordinator for the Welsh Government Stephen Chapman said the wakeup call that modern slavery was taking place in the UK was in 2013 when Gwent Police launched Operation Imperial.

As part of the operation, the force found a man who had been held for 13 years, and another one who had been held for 26 years.

Four men were jailed for a total of 27 years for their parts in treating the two vulnerable men as slaves.

He added: “Prior to this case, most people thought that slavery didn’t take place in the UK and, when it did, it occurred in large cities and in the sex trade.”

Mr Chapman said Gwent Police have set a blueprint for police forces across the country regarding training to deal with these crimes.

“You may think Gwent is a small county, but they are taking it very seriously and setting the scene for the rest of the UK,” he continued.

Human trafficking is a complex crime which usually involves three key steps, a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said.

The first is the recruitment, transportation and receipt of victims. The second is the process through which the victim becomes beholden to the criminal - which can occur through a variety of means such as coercion or deception. The final step is for victims to be exploited.

She added: "Tackling the problem is made more complex by barriers to disclosure, whereby victims are either unaware of available support or too fearful to report their concerns. This may be due to their isolation, citizenship status or ‘self-blame’ for their predicament."

According to the National Crime Agency, there are several broad categories of exploitation linked to human trafficking, including sexual exploitation, forced labour, domestic servitude and organ harvesting.

Other categories would be forced marriage and illegal adoption as well as child related crimes such as child sexual exploitation, forced begging, illegal drug cultivation, organised theft and related benefit frauds.

A spokeswoman for the NCA said: “There are important differences between human trafficking and people smuggling.

"People being smuggled as illegal migrants have usually consented to being smuggled. Trafficking victims have not consented, or have been tricked into consent.

“What happens to each of them at the end of their journey will also be very different. The relationship between an illegal migrant and a people smuggler is a commercial transaction which ends on completion of the journey.

“However for people who are trafficked, the purpose of the journey is to put them somewhere where they can be exploited for the sake of the traffickers’ profits."

The spokeswoman for the force said that, due to the hidden nature of slavery, people may not realise they have come into contact with a victim.

Some of the signs to look out for include limited family contact, physical abuse and appearing malnourished, distrust of the authorities, having no friends or acting as if under another's control. Being disorientated, avoiding eve contact and being unable to speak any English are other signs to look out for.

An organisation that works with victims of human trafficking in south Wales is Bawso. Their human trafficking project - The Diogel Project – was set up in 2009 to provide support for victims of trafficking.

In their website, it says: “The Diogel Project now provides 13 units of secure accommodation and 20 outreach units across Wales.

“Last year we supported 23 service users and 12 children under our Diogel Trafficking Project.”

Gwent Police chief constable Julian Williams has previously said human trafficking and modern slavery are crimes which should not be taking place in the 21st century.

Mr Williams, who is the Wales lead on human trafficking, added: "It is still a relatively uncommon offence in Wales, but its prevalence is growing.

"We need to increase vigilance in all our communities and as a police service we need to be able to respond.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said the exploitation of the most vulnerable people in our communities by brutal traffickers should not be accepted.

Mr Cuthbert, added: “This is why tackling human trafficking and modern slavery is an area that my office and Gwent Police are determined to drive forward with our partners locally and nationally.

“The launch of this new team consolidates our commitment and determination to lead the way in this area by providing a firm foundation for preventing these crimes occurring across our communities in the first place.”

If you have been the victim of human trafficking or modern day slavery, please contact Gwent Police on 101.

To find out more about Bawso, visit bawso.org.uk