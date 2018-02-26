SAMARITANS Cymru recently launched their report on the link between poverty and suicide in Wales.

I was pleased to sponsor the launch at the Assembly and make the closing speech.

The report provides overwhelming evidence of the impact of socioeconomic disadvantage on suicide rates in Wales.

Its findings demonstrate that men living in the most deprived circumstances are at ten times greater risk of suicide, while also being the least likely group to get help.

During closing remarks I stressed the need for Welsh Government, health boards, local authorities and others to carefully consider the report in working towards substantially reduced suicide rates.

- I was pleased to attend the open day at the IQRA Mosque on Corporation Road on Sunday.

It was excellent to see local non-Muslims learning more about Islam and Asian culture.

The more often we bring different sections of our community together the less room for misunderstanding and mistrust.

- Newport County’s wonderful FA Cup run this season has captured the imagination of the public and engaged a new generation of football fans in the area.

It was a pleasure to be among the 7,200 away contingent at Wembley, and the magnitude of the occasion really demonstrated how far the club has come over recent years.

From Conference South football less than a decade ago to holding their own against the mighty Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup – a remarkable rise.

The work the club are doing off the field with County in the Community is also commendable, and something I will continue to support.

Thank you to everyone connected with the club – from the board to club staff, volunteers, players, supporters, and our talented manager, and fellow Pill boy, Michael Flynn – you have done us all proud.

- I was glad to subscribe to a Statement of Opinion on tackling Period Poverty in Wales.

The statement notes that 10 percent of young women in the UK cannot afford sanitary products and 12 percent of girls have had to improvise sanitary wear as a result.

The statement strives to support and build on the work by some local authorities by calling on the Welsh Government to make sanitary products available in Welsh food banks and educational institutions.