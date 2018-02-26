A CHARITY question and answer session with legendary boxer Lee Selby raised a staggering £1,000.

The event, which was held at the Pill Harriers earlier this month, was held to help raise £8,000 for the remaining costs of the David ‘Bomber’ Pearce statue, which is in Newport.

Dubbed by many as Newport’s own Rocky, David Pearce was a former steelworker who had his first professional fight in 1978. He followed this with a succession of wins before he defeated the three-time world light heavyweight champion Dennis Andries in 1981.

Tickets to the fundraising event cost £20 per person and it included a question and answer session with world champion Lee Selby.

The boxing champion said the late David Pearce was "one hell of a fighter".

Co-founder of the David ‘Bomber’ Pearce Statue Committee Luke Pearce said: “Lee Selby is not only a wonderful boxer but also a great person.

“His support for the David ‘Bomber’ Pearce Statue Committee this evening was magnificent.

“A big thank you to Tony Borg and Pill Harriers also, including the amazing food that was prepared by Louis Mills and Laura Welsby.”

Mr Pearce also gave his thanks to people who had made donations, saying: “The Neon fanzone event raised £300 for the statue which included raffle prizes of a signed Newport County shirt, a signed Newport County football and a tribute poster of David ‘Bomber’ Pearce.

“Leighton Golledge Roofing donated £150 towards the Statue of David ‘Bomber’ Pearce.

“John Payne of John Payne Hairdressers, a proprietor in Newport since 1964, donated a cheque for £100.”

The next fundraising event will be held on March 9 with a race night at the Cross Keys Pub, Newport.