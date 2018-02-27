A MAN is alleged to have driven a car at a group of people outside a club in Chepstow with intent to cause serious injury.

Lewis Scanlon, of Tree Tops, Portskewett, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of attempting to inflict GBH with intent.

The 32-year-old has previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and a section four public order offence.

At the first day of his trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court yesterday, prosecutors said the incident happened after a fight at the Mythos bar in Welsh Street, Chepstow, on April 7 last year.

James Evans, prosecuting, said Scanlon got into a Mercedes Benz “in revenge” after the incident, turning the vehicle around before driving it into the group.

Mr Evans said: “He revs the engine and then accelerates the car down Welsh Street and swerves into this group of people on the pavement.”

One man, Alyn Howells, was hit and “skittled effectively” by the car before Scanlon drove off, said Mr Evans, opening the case for the prosecution. “The issue is did he intend to cause someone serious injury when he drove that car at that group of people,” Mr Evans told the jury of five men and seven women.

He added: “The prosecution case is that in revenge he was using a vehicle effectively as a weapon on those people.”

After the incident Scanlon stayed at a hotel and went to a beach in Barry before surrendering himself to police, the court heard.

He told police that after leaving the club abuse was hurled at him by the group.

Mr Evans said Scanlon told police described his driving was a “scare manoeuvre that went slightly wrong.”

He also told police there had been “slight contact” with Mr Howells, the court heard.

Giving evidence as a witness, Mr Howells told the court he was outside the bar when he heard screaming and shouting as the car swerved towards them. He said: “The car bonnet hit my knee. It flipped me around and I landed on my back.”

Mr Howells estimated the car was travelling at around 25mph.

He said he had difficulty walking for around two weeks and required crutches.

The court heard the fight at the bar resulted after Facebook messages were exchanged between Joshua Brierley and the then girlfriend of Scanlon’s younger brother, Billy.

Giving evidence yesterday, Mr Brierley said the younger brother appeared “angry” when they met at the bar before the fight resulted.

Describing the crash, Mr Brierley said Scanlon “had both hands on the steering wheel and looked angry.”

The trial is expected to last three days.