CHILDREN and young people in Gwent are to taught about the importance of healthy relationships as part of a region-wide strategy aimed at stamping out domestic abuse, sexual violence and violence against women.

The draft Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Strategy (VAWDASV) has been developed by a partnership involving the five local authorities in the area, as well as Gwent Police and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, along with the probation service, registered social landlords and other organisations.

Its sets out six priorities aimed at preventing violence, as well as protecting potential victims and supporting those who have already suffered abuse.

Among them are to increase awareness among young people of the importance of safe, equal and healthy relationships and that abusive behaviour is always wrong.

The draft strategy said: "Survivors felt that there was not enough education about healthy relationships and gender equality to prevent future abusive behaviour, particularly where children had already been subjected to violence and abuse in their own homes.

"Raising awareness of safe and healthy relationships enables young people to differentiate between what is acceptable and unacceptable behaviour."

It added: "It is also important that we educate children and young people to know that help is available, as well as how to access that support."

Other priorities include increasing awareness among public services.

The strategy, which which will be discussed by Newport City Council's Performance Scrutiny Committee for Partnerships on Wednesday, said: "Survivors felt that there were people in all services who lacked the necessary knowledge, understanding and empathetic attitude to encourage confidence to disclose violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

"We need to increase awareness for all staff within public services.

"We need also to challenge public perceptions.

"We need members of the community to spot the signs and know where there is support available.

"At the same time we need to send a clear message that these forms of abuse are not acceptable."

Services will also work with abusers to hold them to account and to help them change their behaviour.

The report said: "If we do not hold perpetrators to account we give them no incentive to change their behaviour.

"At the same time we need to provide a clear message about what behaviours are acceptable in our society."

It added: "Some survivors felt that perpetrator programmes did not always consider the safety of victim/survivor and any children as a primary focus.

"Work with perpetrators cannot happen in isolation and needs to be rooted in victim safety and prevention.

"If the cycle is to be broken, there is a huge role to play for all services."

Other priorities include offering more training in supporting victims.