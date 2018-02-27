THE Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) wants legal firms carrying out residential and non-residential property transactions in Wales from Sunday, April 1to register for the new online tax system.

The appeal comes during the WRA’s first week of registering organisations for land transaction tax, which will replace stamp duty land tax in Wales.

It was set up by the Welsh Government last October to collect and manage devolved taxes.

Conveyancers and solicitors representing people buying and leasing property and land in Wales will need to register on the WRA website before filing a tax return.

The WRA is also continuing to host events across Wales in March to offer additional support with registration.

Dyfed Alsop, the WRA chief executive, said: “Opening registration for land transaction tax is a major milestone for the WRA, as we take a step closer towards raising important revenue that will support public services in Wales.

"That’s why we’re appealing to solicitors and conveyancers to register their organisations on the new tax system in advance of April 1”.

Firms should sign up 10 days before their first transaction.