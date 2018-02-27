COUNCILS in Gwent will be handed a share of £7.5 million to improve recycling rates.

As part of the announcement by the Welsh Government aimed at further increasing recycling levels, Newport City Council will be given £393,842, while Blaenau Gwent will be handed £829,637 and Torfaen will get £600,000.

In the 2016-2017 financial year Newport and Torfaen both met the Welsh Government’s target of recycling at least 58 per cent of waste, with 61.4 per cent and 63.6 per cent respectively. But Blaenau Gwent did not achieve the target, and had the lowest recycling rate in the whole of Wales at 56.8 per cent.

Monmouthshire and Caerphilly councils, which achieved recycling rates of 68.7 per cent and 65.5 per cent respectively last year, will not receive any additional funding.

Announcing the funding, environment minister Hannah Blythyn said: “Wales’ recycling success is a real devolution success story.

"In the 20 years since Wales said yes, our recycling rate has increased from just over five per cent to 64 per cent - the third best in the world.

"Only last week it was officially confirmed Wales has increased its lead over the rest of the UK.

“This is excellent news but I know there is still plenty of room for more."

The Welsh Government has said it wants 70 per cent of waste to be recycled by 2025.