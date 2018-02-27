YOU only have a few days left to send in your nominations for our Mother's Day competition.

We want you to send us a photo of you together and tell us why your mum deserves to be crowned Gwent’s Best Mum.

Last year’s competition was won by Nahella Hard from Newport. The mum of two was nominated by her teenage daughter Reagan Hard, who said they had endured some extremely difficult times as a family, but together they have pulled through.

You mum could be this year's winner, but you only have until Sunday, March 4, at 5pm, to enter.

Email your photo and up to 200 words to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, age, where you and your mum are from and a contact phone number.

Alternatively, send your entries to Newsdesk, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN marked 'Mother’s Day competition'.

A small team of editorial staff will pick a winner.

The prize for the winner is a Sunday lunch for two at The Foresters in Llandevaud.

The winning mum will also receive a manicure with Shellac from Utopia on George Street, Pontypool.

We also have a runner-up prize of a cream tea for two at Toast Tushill in Chepstow.