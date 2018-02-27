SOME of the most talented young people in Wales are to be helped to reach their full potential thanks to a new £3 million scheme by the Welsh Government.

The funding will be used to help identify the most talented pupils in schools across Wales and support them.

The Seren Network, which helps students at Welsh sixth forms gain places at top universities, will also be expanded to support younger people.

Announcing the funding, Wales' education secretary Kirsty Williams said: “Further encouraging a culture that supports high aspirations for all learners, teachers and schools is crucial to the delivery of our national mission for education."

But she said studies had shown Wales "must do more to identify, support and stretch our more able learners".

“We have to look at this as a long-term investment," she said. "This is about how we create the next generation of entrepreneurs, teachers, scientists and public servants that will drive Wales’s future prosperity and success.

“Getting it right for these learners, and those with the potential to be these learners, therefore means getting it right for everyone.”