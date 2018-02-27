HUNDREDS of “serious incidents” have been recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area in 2016/17, according to new data.

A new report by medical negligence solicitors Blackwater Law, has collected data from 235 of 242 trusts and health boards in England and Wales.

The report states while there is no specific definition of what comprises a “serious incident” - it can cover unexpected or avoidable harm, injury or death, according to NHS England’s Serious Incident Framework.

Serious incidents can also be isolated single events or multiple events linked to commissioning or the health system as a whole.

The data - obtained through requests under the Freedom of Information Act - revealed 1,649 recorded serious incidents in 2016/2017 across all trusts and health boards.

During the same period, ABUHB had 211 reports of serious incidents, falling behind three other health boards.

This included Abertawe Bro Morgannwg with 219, Cwm Taf University Health Board with 230 and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board with 668.

A spokesman for ABUHB said:“The health board takes very seriously the quality and safety of the services we provide for our patients.

“Therefore, all serious incidents are thoroughly investigated by the Health Board.

“Staff across the organisation are encouraged and supported to report all incidents in an open and transparent way.”

He added:“Senior clinical staff and teams are directly involved in all investigations and the learning from these investigations is shared widely throughout the health board.”

The most common “serious incident” recorded by acute health boards and trusts across England and Wales were pressure damage/sores/ulcers with 1,762 separate incidents in 2016/2017.

Accidents to service users, falls, delays, diagnostic incidents and clinical patient care issues also rated highly.

Data on NHS ambulance trusts in England and Wales also recorded 526 serious incidents in 2016/17.

The Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAS) saw 27 in 2016/17, according to figures.

WAS were contacted for comment.