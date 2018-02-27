THE wintry weather of the ‘Beast from the East’ shows little sign of abating as the Met Office has issued another two yellow weather warning for the tail end of the week.

The first yellow weather warning started just after midnight this morning, with snow forecast for the entirety of Gwent and Wales and will remain in place until 11.55pm this evening.

Icy winds and snow is expected on Thursday, March 1, with another yellow warning in place across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen on St David’s Day, between 2pm and 11.55pm.

The latest yellow weather warning – of snow and ice – has been issued by the Met Office for Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3.

The chief forecaster said: “A weather system is expected to continue to move north through Friday and into Saturday, and has potential to produce widespread snow, accompanied by strong winds.

“As less cold air follows across the south, there is a chance of snow turning to freezing rain for a time, bringing an additional ice risk here.

“There is still uncertainty in how this system will develop but there is a small chance of the combined effects of snow, strong winds and ice leading to severe impacts.

“This warning has been updated to extend it into Saturday.”

The final warning of the week will start at 0.05am on Friday and end at 12pm on Saturday.

The forecast from the Met Office for Friday and Saturday states: “There is potential for a spell of heavy snow, accompanied by strong winds, to affect much of Northern Ireland, Wales together with central and southern England during Friday, before dying out on Saturday morning.

“There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

“There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with stranded vehicles and passengers.

“There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephones, may occur.”