YOUNG women from across the country will be shadowing female AMs today as part of a project which aims to make politics more accessible to women.

The gender equality charity Chwarae Teg’s #LeadHerShip scheme takes place at the Senedd and has received the backing of Gwent AMs Lynne Neagle - Torfaen - and Jayne Bryant – Newport West.

The scheme involves young women aged between 16 and 25 and will form part of next month’s International Women’s Day 2018 on Thursday, March 8.

The day will include a tour of the Assembly, a question session with female AMs and a mock debate about the role of women in Wales today.

Cerys Furlong, Chwarae Teg’s chief executive, said: “Women are still notably absent from decision-making roles in Wales making up just 28 per cent of our MPs and councillors and 42 per cent of our Assembly Members.

“People in these roles make decisions affecting every area of our lives and it’s important to make sure that women’s voices are heard so these decisions affect everyone fairly.

“We want young women’s voices to be heard at the highest levels of Welsh politics to raise the issues that matter most to them.

“Our #LeadHerShip initiative is a chance for women who are interested in politics to gain first-hand experience from some inspiring role models.”