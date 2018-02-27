NEWPORT City Council will meet this evening to discuss the final budget sign off, which could see a revised council tax increase and other cost-saving measures agreed.

Initial plans for a five per cent council tax rise were cut to 4.8 per cent following a public consultation for the 2018/2019 financial year.

The council is proposing to close all six public toilet in the city, introduce parking cards in Belle Vue Park and cut school breakfast clubs by 30 minutes, offering a saving of £81,000.

The city’s pupil referral unit, which deals with young people with social, emotional or behavioural difficulties, could be cut also, in favour of setting up a dedicated school catering specifically for them, saving £485,000 over two years.

Meanwhile, councillors have proposed to invest an extra £420,000 into Newport schools, while reversing funding cuts to a Gwent-wide missing children service and a respite centre for disabled children and young people from seven to five days.

Proposals to save £20,000 by stopping the council’s contribution to the missing children’s service have been scrapped altogether.

Services at Oaklands House in St John’s Crescent, which provides short breaks for disabled children and their families, will be reduced by one day rather than the proposed cut of two days, costing the council an extra £94,000.

Councillors will vote on the final budget at a meeting on Tuesday, February 27, taking place at 5pm at the Newport Civic Centre and is open to the public.