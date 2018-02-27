A MAN who was injured after his vehicle left a flyover above the M48 near Chepstow has left hospital.

The driver had sustained "suspected pelvic and spinal injuries" following the crash at the Newhouse Roundabout at 1.45pm on Monday.

After being cut out from his vehicle, the casualty was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance.

But a spokeswoman for Gwent Police has told the Argus that he has since been discharged.

Emergency services had closed the M48 from the roundabout to Junction 1 (Aust) across the Severn Bridge, causing major traffic disruption on the westbound M4 and M48.