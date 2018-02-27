THE number of people living with diabetes in Wales has almost doubled in a decade - and Gwent has the highest prevalence in Wales.

New analysis released by Diabetes UK indicates that eight per cent of the population of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Newport and Blaenau Gwent, is living with diabetes.

There are now more than 191,000 people diagnosed with the condition in Wales, an increase of more than 60,000 adults compared with 2007. The data also shows that the number of people who have been diagnosed with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes increased by almost 3,000 during 2016/17.

Almost 90 per cent of people diagnosed with diabetes have Type 2, and it is estimated that there are almost 60,000 people in Wales currently living with the condition who have yet to be diagnosed.

Including this undiagnosed population, the total number of people estimated to be living with diabetes in Wales is more than a quarter of a million (251,190).

Across the UK there are nearly 3.7 million people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and there may be nearly one million people who have Type 2 diabetes but have not yet been diagnosed.

The single greatest risk factor for Type 2 diabetes is being overweight or obese. People who are overweight or obese are five times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes. In Wales around 58 per cent of adults are overweight or obese.

More than 27 per cent of children in Wales are overweight or obese. Twenty-six per cent of children aged four and five in reception year in Wales are overweight or obese.

This is higher than in England (23 per cent) and higher than any individual English region.

Diabetes UK Cymru is calling on the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales to make sure Wales’ national obesity strategy fulfils the requirements of the Public Health Wales Act 2017, and that it covers both prevention and treatment, and a commitment to fully funding service provision at all levels.

The charity also wants health boards and Public Health Wales to identify those at highest risk of Type 2 diabetes.