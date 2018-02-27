A TEENAGER is hoping to raise £9,000 to achieve his dream of going to a tae kwon do competition in Argentina.

Sam Chand has been learning tae kwon do for the past seven years, achieving his black belt two years ago.

Now, a GoFundMe has been set up to raise £3,000 to send him to the ITF Taekwondo World Championships in Argentina in July – which led to Hollywood star Michael Sheen wishing him good luck on Twitter.

The family are hoping to raise a further £6,000 for his dad and his coach to accompany him.

Sam, from the Ringland area of Newport, said: “I started when I was eight or nine and it is probably one of the best decisions I have made in my life.

“It would mean the world to me to be able to go to Argentina to represent the UK and Wales.”

His mum Natalie Chand said Sam went on to fight at the 2016’s world championships in Brighton, where he won gold for the under 16s category. He has kept on training and he is currently ranked UK number 1.

She said: “He has a fight in two weeks in Reading to confirm his number 1 rank. Even if you rank number 2 in the UK, you still get to fight in the ITF Taekwondo World Championships in Argentina this July 2018.”

The 15-year-old, who trains at the Martial Arts and Fitness Centre, in Chepstow Road, said he would love to go to the Olympics one day and would like to work in sports, as a professional trainer, for example.

Sam said: “I enjoy everything about tae kwon do. I have been doing it for seven years and it has helped me.

“It keeps me fit and healthy - it is a big part of me now.”

The Llanwern High School student, who will be fighting in the under 16s black heavy weight category, said less than 10 Welsh people took part in the last competition.

Of the £9,000, they have already raised £2,000 for his coach and they have planned a couple of fundraising events, he said.

The page, which aims to raise £3,000 to cover Sam’s costs, has raised £400 so far. To donate, visit gofundme.com/lets-get-sam-to-argentina