A NEWPORT toddler struck down with a rare illness and given a 10 per cent chance of survival has now started her first day at school.

At two-years-old Felicity Watkins was, as the Argus previously reported, diagnosed with a rare condition known as Guillain-Barré syndrome.

It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system.

The exact cause is unknown, but it left little Felicity paralysed and requiring in critical care at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales in Cardiff.

Her parents were given the devastating news she had only had a 10 per cent survival rate.

But, the four-year-old has defied the odds and started school at Jubilee Park Primary, in Rogerstone.

Her Mum, Frances Watkins, said: “Felicity is excited - she has wanted this for so long.

“Her health has improved since having heart surgery last year.”



Ms Watkins 28, said Felicity is currently attending school for an hour each day, but hopes she will be able to manage a full day in the near future.

“Her first day was Monday and it was amazing,” she said.

“She needs a wheelchair to move around, but she has started to stand and has finally started to use a walking frame.

“Not all of her medical equipment is at the school yet so she is going for a hour in the afternoon, with one trained nurse.”

“Once the equipment is in she will be doing 9am till 12 noon and this will build up to a full day hopefully,” she added.

“The school is amazing with wonderfully kind and caring children and staff.”

Ms Watkins also said the future now “looks bright” for her daughter, but she remembers when that wasn’t the case.

She said: “When the doctor told us she only had a ten per cent chance of survival everything went numb.

“The condition had totally paralysed her. But I always believed she was going to beat it.”

“I know the future is promising because this is Felicity we are talking about.

“You could ask anyone that has met her and they will agree she is an incredible child. Felicity starting at this wonderful school is only going to bring her on even more.”