'TOUGH' decisions to increase council tax and remove the mayoral role from Torfaen council will go ahead after its budget was agreed.

A rise of 4.95 per cent will raise an extra £1.8million for the authority, while the axing of the ceremonial role will save £52,000 per year.

The council tax increase would result in band D properties going up from £1,183.05 per year to £1241.61 – or £58.56 per year or £1.13 per week, pending precept amounts.

The leader of the council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, told the meeting that although he respected the office and those who have held the role, all aspects of the organisation must be scrutinised.

“It is not good for us to say we don’t like things or they are too difficult, we have to come up with alternatives if we are to have a balanced budget,” he said.

“I know that’s meant a lot of tough decisions, for example on the mayoral position.

“But if we are going to protect vital services, we have to change all parts of our organisation to be more ruthlessly efficient and that has to extend to all parts of the organisation.

“There can be no areas free of the lens of scrutiny.

“If we don’t like a particular saving, what would we save in its place?”

Cllr Ray Mills voted against the budget and said: “Recently I had to attend a WLGA meeting and at that WLGA meeting we were informed that the Welsh Government’s budget for 2018/2019 has actually been increased by £112million,” he said.

“There was a quite firm recommendation from the WLGA that that money should be passed onto the local governments to help to ease the pressures.

“This hasn’t happened. The Welsh Government has kept it for themselves.

“The Welsh Government is actually holding £300million in reserve – that’s £300million in reserve.

“Again there was firm recommendation from the WLGA that some of this money should be used to protect frontline services.”

The medium term financial plan was also agreed at the council meeting.

The plan looks at the expected position for the next few years and indicates a further financial challenge of £25million over the next four years.