A GROUP of men have been criticised for illegally climbing the M48 Severn Crossing.

Traffic officers closed the motorway over the bridge because of the potential risks involved on Saturday morning.

A Highways England spokesman said: “Safety is our top priority and as such we are deeply concerned by this incident, in which a group of people put their lives at serious risk.

“The incident was quickly spotted on our security cameras and reported by our staff, and thankfully there was no injury or worse on this occasion.

“It is a civil offence to trespass on the bridge, and as one of the security gates was damaged on the main cable we will now be liaising with Avon and Somerset Police as to pursuing a prosecution for criminal damage.”

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Police added: "After 10 minutes the group came down and were given words of advice.

"Enquiries are ongoing into whether any criminal offences were committed.

"The motorway was re-opened shortly afterwards at about 8.15am."

Ally Law was one of those that climbed the bridge.

The 21-year-old said: "We've been wanting to climb the bridge for over a year now but have only just got around to it.

"Our original plan was to base jump from it and land on a moving bin truck that we had arranged with an unnamed source but it was too windy so we just climbed back down."