WALES' top Tory has slammed the Welsh Government after it was revealed an Assembly vote on the M4 relief road may not be legally binding.

A public inquiry into the long-awaited scheme is due to close shortly, and the Welsh Government has confirmed AMs will be given a vote on the project.

But, when questioned in the Assembly yesterday, leader of the house Julie James said it was likely the vote would be simply 'to note' the finding of the inquiry rather than to make a final decision over the scheme, currently predicted to cost more than £1.4 billion.

Responding to questioning from leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies, Ms James, standing in for first minister Carwyn Jones, said: "We are minded that it will be a 'to note' debate.

"But I want to reiterate that, until we see the outcome of the public inquiry and the consequent legal advice and so on, it's impossible to be categoric."

Speaking afterwards, Mr Davies branded a non-binding vote "meaningless gesture politics".

“There should be a binding vote on the financial aspects of the project," he said. “Surely it’s a straightforward proposition for a democratically elected house to play an active role in sanctioning what would be the biggest infrastructure project the Welsh Government has ever had to consider.”

Plaid Cymru’s Simon Thomas also backed calls for a binding vote, saying: “We are the elected Assembly and, ultimately, we should take that decision."

Also speaking in the Assembly yesterday, South Wales East AM Mark Reckless said he believed the Welsh Government had "shown no ability" to deliver the programme within cost predictions.

And Newport West's Jayne Bryant said, with studies showing the removal of tolls on the Severn bridges by the end of the year will increase traffic on the already-congested stretch of motorway, it is "imperative" a swift decision is made on the scheme.