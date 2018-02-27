A CHARITY question and answer session with Welsh boxing champion Lee Selby has raised £1,000 toward the David ‘Bomber’ Pearce statue campaign.

The event, held at the Pill Harriers Club earlier this month, was arranged in order to contribute to the remaining £8,000 required for the memorial.

Dubbed by many as Newport’s own Rocky, Pearce was a former steelworker who became British and Welsh Heavyweight Champion in the 1980s.

He also defeated the three-time world light heavyweight champion Dennis Andries in 1981.

During the Pill Harriers Club event, Selby called him “one hell of a fighter”.

The co-founder of the David ‘Bomber’ Pearce Statue Committee, Luke Pearce, said: “Lee Selby is not only a wonderful boxer but also a great person.

“His support for the David ‘Bomber’ Pearce Statue Committee this evening was magnificent.

“A big thank you to Tony Borg and Pill Harriers also, including the amazing food that was prepared by Louis Mills and Laura Welsby.”

Mr Pearce also gave his thanks to people who had made donations, saying: “The Neon fanzone event raised £300 for the statue which included raffle prizes of a signed Newport County shirt, a signed Newport County football and a tribute poster of David ‘Bomber’ Pearce.

“Leighton Golledge Roofing donated £150 towards the Statue of David ‘Bomber’ Pearce.

“John Payne of John Payne Hairdressers, a proprietor in Newport since 1964, donated a cheque for £100.”

The next fundraising event for the statue campaign will be held on March 9 with a race night at the Cross Keys Pub, in Newport.

The plan is for the statue of the fighter to be erected opposite Friars Walk, near the Riverfront.