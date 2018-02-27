A MONMOUTHSHIRE brewery has brewed more than three million pints of a recently launched alcohol-free beer.

Budweiser Prohibition has been produced at Magor Brewery since its launch last October, with owners AB InBev continuing to expand its low and no-alcohol range in the UK.

The milestone aligns with the firm’s ‘Global Smart Drinking Goals’, a pledge that 20 per cent of all of its beer volumes produced across the world will be low-or-no alcohol by 2025.

Earlier this week the brewery was visited by Welsh economy secretary Ken Skates and Newport East AM John Griffiths.

Both ministers were given a taste of Budweiser Prohibition as they toured the brewery.

“I am pleased to be visiting Magor Brewery, which is undoubtedly a significant local employer, and I am delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to support the brewery’s ongoing success,” said Mr Skates.

“The drinks sector is very much a growth sector here in Wales and as a government we remain committed to working closely with industry to deliver the best economic outcomes for Welsh workers and communities.”

Lloyd Manship, brewery manager at Magor , said: “We are delighted to welcome the Welsh cabinet secretary and local representatives Jessica Morden MP and John Griffiths AM to the brewery. We currently employ over 400 people in Magor and are proud of the local talent who brew our world-class beers every day.”

AB InBev’s brewery in Magor opened in 1979 and has produced over 20 billion pints in that time.