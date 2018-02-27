A MAN remains in a coma a week after he was hit by a van following a crash in Chepstow.

John Conibeer, of Newport, was struck on the A48 in Pwllmeyric after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a wall at around 2am on Saturday, February 17.

Mr Conibeer’s father Anthony said that his son remains in a coma, having moved from the University Hospital of Wales to Morrison Hospital on Sunday.

He added: “He had a big operation on Sunday for a rod to be fitted into his leg, which lasted from 3pm to 12.20am the following day.

“He is still very unwell and is still in a coma.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward, with new information coming to light last week.

Officers believe a nearside light and front bumper recovered from the scene came from the van which failed to stop after hitting Mr Conibeer.

Now they are appealing for the driver of a red car, believed to be a Nissan Note, to get in touch.

DCI Steve Maloney has added: “We are appealing for witnesses who were travelling on the A48 Pwllmeyric from Newport to Chepstow at around 2am on Saturday, February 17.

“We believe a Nissan Note travelled past the accident after assistance was at the scene but we are keen to speak to the driver and view any Dash Cam footage they may possess.

“If you travelled past the accident at any time, or if anyone has seen a vehicle with damage consistent with the crash, please call Gwent Police.”