SINCE my last column, much of my cabinet’s time has been spent considering the responses to our budget consultation and using that feedback to shape our final budget and priorities for the coming year.

In these times of difficult decisions it is so important that we listen to the views of residents, partners and businesses, so I thank everyone that took part.

When reporting back to cabinet and full council, I was very pleased to be able to recommend a further £10 million of investment into key services, despite the ongoing challenges of reduced funding for local government.

In particular, we have committed more support for the city’s schools.

As well as the additional funding allocated for new schools and making permanent the £1.1 million boost awarded last year, a further £420,000 has been added to the schools budget.

Also as a result of consultation feedback, the decision was taken to re-allocate £20,000 of support for the Gwent missing children’s service and to allocate £94,000 to Oaklands, meaning a six-day respite service could be maintained.

Throughout this process our key focus has always been to protect essential services and our most vulnerable residents – and I hope these decisions reflect that aim.

I am proud that despite considerable challenges and years of imposed austerity we have continued to manage our finances effectively and target resources to the key priorities set out in our manifesto and corporate plan.

Some of the highlights have included capital investment in Friar’s Walk, £13 million of investment in key buildings in the city centre through the Vibrant and Viable Places scheme, and in the region of £52 million of investment in existing and new schools.

A key driver in our financial planning is also supporting the ongoing growth of our city.

Just before Christmas we were able to sign-off an agreement that will support the redevelopment of the former Royal Mail sorting office and announce a scheme with Garrison Barclay Estates which will see the regeneration of Chartist Tower.

Such projects wouldn’t be possible without sound and sometimes innovative financial management.

We also put forward a council tax increase of 4.8 per cent, which equates to an extra £48.42 a year, or less than 94p a week on a Band D property.

We fully appreciate that this is a big outgoing for households – and even with this rise, it is expected Newport will still have one of the lowest council tax rates in Wales.