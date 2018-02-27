COUNCIL tax in Newport will increase by 4.8 per cent in April after the budget was approved by councillors amidst a heated debate.

At a city council meeting yesterday, councillors approved the budget for the coming financial year and five-year capital programme, despite opposition.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Debbie Wilcox, leader of the council, said the "confident" budget would enable further development of Newport.

Cllr Wilcox said it had been a "challenging" budget made under financial pressures, but that it would enable the council to continue delivering key services and improving the city.

"We are confident this budget builds on success," she added.

Cllr Wilcox said the council tax increase was "by no means out of the ordinary" in comparison to other areas. Despite the rise, Cllr Wilcox said council tax in Newport would still be one of the lowest in Wales and the UK.

She also said there was "good news" for residents in the budget, as it would enable further regeneration projects in the city centre, improvements in social care and investment in schools.

However Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of the Conservative group, said the budget did not support the Labour group's manifesto of protecting the vulnerable.

Cllr Evans said: "This is a budget which lacks vision and initiative with the hard pressed residents of the city facing a near maximum rise in council tax for ever reducing services.

"It is unacceptable and immoral."

Cllr Chris Evans (Independent) accused the council of refusing to reform or work differently to meet financial pressures.

As the Argus previously reported, cuts to a Gwent-wide missing children service and a respite centre for disabled children and young people have been reversed in the budget, while an extra £420,000 is being invested into the city's schools.

Services at Oaklands House in St John's Crescent, which provides short breaks for disabled children and their families, will be cut by one day.

Newport City Council had previously proposed increasing rates by five per cent in its draft budget but this was changed to 4.8 per cent following a public consultation.Councillors voted to approve the budget and capital programme by a majority vote.