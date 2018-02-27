RESIDENTS have continued to voice concerns over a housing development in Caldicot as they got their first look at the plans.

A public exhibition revealed that the Church Farm scheme would have 115 homes on 25 acres of land east of Church Road.

The northernmost area of the site, around 10 acres, would become a community park complete with an outdoor gym, wildflower meadow and a kickabout area.

A “green corridor” running through the development would join up with the existing walk and cycle path which runs from the west of Wentwood View to Castle Park Primary School.

Planning consultants HGH Planning were on hand to answer questions on the development alongside environmental planners EDP.

The consultation held at St Mary’s Church Hall on Tuesday drew in crowds of residents throughout the day, with visitors largely hailing from estates which would neighbouring the development.

Several residents living in Nedern Rise expressed concerns over the estate’s main road, Heol Sirhowy, doubling as the main road into the proposed estate.

Helen Howorth, who lives in Heol Sirhowy, said: “I don’t object to housing as there’s a real need for affordable homes locally.

“But my issue is the access. We’ve got problems with parking already, and the disruption of the construction would only make things worse.”

Planners have earmarked a secondary access road at the southern tip of the site via Heol Teifi, but resident Kevin Hall raised concerns about its close proximity to an existing children’s park.

“The speed limit on Church Road is 20mph but people go flying over the speed bumps, there’s a chance that kids will get run over there,” he said.

Mr Hall also mentioned the housing schemes at Crick Road and Sudbrook Paper Mill, both of which are in varying stages of development, adding: “I just don’t think Caldicot can cope, the infrastructure isn’t there.”

Alfie Yeatman, senior planner at HGH, had said before the meeting: “The purpose of the exhibition is to seek the views of local residents, which will help our masterplanners prepare a scheme that works for the community, whilst making a meaningful contribution towards the county’s need for new housing.”