A PROJECT that interacts with sheltered housing residents to turn their memories into a play will come to life later this year.

Reality Theatre, is a Newport based company which builds plays around social issues and aims to interact with people of all ages.

The theatre group is currently working with residents who are in sheltered housing with the company Derwen.

Residents aged between 60 to the age of 99 from Pant y Celyn Sheltered Housing in Bettws have been sharing their stories, memories and photographs with actors from the company.

The actors will then create characters and tell the resident’s stories in their Telling Stories project and play.

Julie Benson, the director of Reality Theatre Community Interest Company, said: “We deal with social issues and this particular project was something I felt strongly about, particularly as I feel strongly about older people and how they are portrayed in the community.

“I was really glad when we met with Derwen and they said yes.

“Over a period of three to four months we come in on a weekly basis and meet with residents to hear their stories.”

The idea behind Telling Stories is to not only create something about resident’s stories, but it also gets them interacting with people of all ages.

Residents help out with every aspect of the play, including set design, costume and choosing music.

“It’s a fictional account of their stories and we do merge some of the characters,” said Ms Benson.

“We make one long story based on the people that have contributed.”

The oldest resident involved in the project is aged 99 and has shared snippets of her life with the team.

“We have had one lady who said that life begins after 60,” said Ms Benson.

“She has travelled all over the world and on her 80th birthday she went abseiling.”

However, aside from building information and stories for the play, residents in the sheltered housing scheme have also built friendships with each other.

Ms Benson said: “Seeing them not only share their lives with us but share their lives with one another has been fantastic. They have met people who they may not have known before they started the project.

“We want to develop this further and engage more people.”

Telling Stories will take place in The Riverfront in Newport on April 16.

For more information, realitytheatre.co