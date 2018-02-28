GHOSTLY figures of First World War soldiers or ‘Tommies’, have sprung up at Big Pit National Coal Museum today as part of a new nationwide fundraising campaign to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Great War’s end.

Hoping to raise in excess of £15 million for armed forces and mental health charities, the six foot Tommies are part of a nationwide art installation called There But Not There.

Miners from all over Wales were sent off to war a century ago, making vital contributions as either regular soldiers in ‘Pals Battalions’, excavation experts in ‘Bantam Battalions’ or landmine specialists in Royal Engineer tunnelling companies.

The work was extremely dangerous, as thousands of men were sent directly from the pits to the front lines, where their specialist skills were so highly valued that normal age restrictions were often waived.

The Tommies at Big Pit will be touring the UK until Armistice Day and members of the public are being encouraged to buy their own 10in versions to remember their own relatives.

Funds raised from the figures -made by military veterans - will be distributed between The Royal Foundation, Heads Together, Walking With The Wounded, Combat Stress, Help for Heroes, Hidden Wounds, The Commonwealth War Graves Foundation and Project Equinox: Housing Veterans.

Community groups, schools, businesses, places of worship will be given the opportunity to host their own ‘silhouette installations’ by placing a silhouette for every man that fell in local community spaces.

So far, installations have appeared at Tower of London, Giants Causeway in Northern Ireland and at Heart of Midlothian Football Club in Edinburgh.