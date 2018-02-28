A NEWPORT business owner has officially opened up her own academy to help people learn how to sew.

Val Howen, who is one of the owners of the House of Couture Bridal Boutique in Chepstow Road, Maindee, has set up the Dawn Academy.

The family run business will now hold classes several times a week for ten students at a time - with students starting the course at Foundation level for 10 weeks before moving up and finally ending up with an NVQ in fashion.

Mrs Howen, who will run the academy with her husband and business partner Daren Howen - said the academy is dedicated to her sister Dawn, who died on deep vein thrombosis several years ago.

She said: “Dawn used to help people and lived in South Africa, she was going to come home and help set up this business but died. “In the academy we will not just be working with students but working with different organisations such as GAVO and a Cwmbran charity similar to Mind.

“We will be bringing people in and we will teach them how to use the sewing machine and basic skills that can help them.

“It’s something my sister would have had on her heart to do.

“We are very excited to start the academy up.”

Applications are now open for students interested in taking place. For more information, visit 01633 547080