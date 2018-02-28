THE mum of popular Gwent woman Emily Clark has launched a fundraising appeal to mark what would have been her daughter's 21st birthday.

Ms Clark, who died aged 18 in March 2016 from a rare form of blood cancer, as previously reported in the Argus, would have turned 21 in August this year.

Called Mission21, the special appeal has been organised by Ms Clark's mum, Donna Dunn, in an attempt, she has said, to mark her daughter's birthday doing what she did best - inspiring others.

“The idea is to carry on what Emily started - she enjoyed fundraising and raising awareness," said the 45-year-old. "We want to keep it going.

“The mission is to get as many people as possible to raise £21 each in her memory.

“We wanted to demonstrate everyone can make a difference. Twenty one pounds is achievable and shows it doesn’t have to be thousands.

“We have not set a target, it is about showing people we can keep Emily’s legacy alive.”

Ms Dunn said the money raised can be pledged to one of their chosen charities, which include Bloodwise, Kids Cancer Charity, Look Good Feel Better and Dylan Gunner’s Wish.

The fundraising appeal will run until the end of the year, and people from across the country have already signed up.

Ms Dunn held a ladies lunch at Mojo’s, in Clarence Place, Newport, on Saturday, raising £413.

“It shows people that fundraising can be fun,” she added. “We have had a fabulous response of weird and Emily-inspired events. People are being really imaginative.

“These range from donating the cost of your favourite shop-bought cuppa and putting the kettle on instead, to come dine with me-style events, children’s sleepovers, and running a half marathon.

“It’s taking off really well.”

Ms Dunn, from Cwmbran, said a mystery mission will also be held every month.

These will often be random acts of kindness, as much as fundraising, to raise further awareness of the appeal.

The first mystery mission involved collecting chocolate bars, for hampers to be taken into a hospital on Mother’s Day.

Croesyceiliog school, Caerleon comprehensive, and business Malmo Hearing, in Caerleon Road, Newport, are among those coordinating collections on their behalf.

More than 100 chocolate bars have been collected so far, but others have until Sunday if they wish to contribute.

“We really appreciate everyone supporting us in continuing this,” Ms Dunn added.

To find out more, visit facebook.com/mission21.2018