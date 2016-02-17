AN EMERGENCY bill which would preserve European Union legislation in devolved areas in Wales post-Brexit has been announced by the Welsh Government.

The so-called continuity bill would keep EU law in devolved areas such as farming and the environment in place in Wales once the UK has left the European Union.

It is being presented after the Welsh Government repeatedly said it is concerned the UK Government's Brexit Bill will result in powers over devolved areas passed back to Westminster once the UK leaves the European Union. But Westminster has so far shown no signs of amending the draft bill.

The bill, titled the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill, was introduced by finance secretary Mark Drakeford, who has been acting as Wales' de facto Brexit minister, in the Assembly yesterday.

He said: "We have come to the point where we cannot delay any longer if this legislation, even as an emergency bill, is to have a reasonable opportunity of getting onto the statute book in time for us to be able to take the steps necessary to secure legislative continuity."

But he added the bill was a "fall-back, fail-safe option" and he believed a version of the UK Government's Brexit Bill which takes the concerns of the Welsh Government into account was a preferable outcome.

"It is, we believe, a robust, considered piece of legislation, which will do the job required if our preferred way forward - a withdrawal bill that respects the devolution settlement - is denied to us by the UK Government," he said.

He added: "As we leave the European Union, the needs of jobs and our economy must come first.

"That process cannot and must not be used as an excuse to row back the boundaries of devolution within the UK, and the powers of this National Assembly, as confirmed in two referendums of the Welsh people, must be respected and protected."

The idea of a Welsh continuity bill was first suggested by South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis. And, speaking in the Senedd yesterday despite currently undergoing treatment for cancer, the Plaid Cymru AM welcomed the Welsh Government's adoption of the idea.

"If we have to press ahead with emergency legislation to defend our constitution, then I hope that it will mark the beginning of the end of Wales being perceived as the pushover of these islands, and that any government in Westminster in the future, of whatever colour, will think twice before they start pushing us around and believe that they can play hard and fast with our constitution," he said.

But Conservative South Wales Central AM David Melding said he and his party colleagues were "uncomfortable" with the idea.

Saying he believed a version of the Brexit Bill which met the requirements of Wales would ultimately be agreed, he said: "We need an effective settlement here, and the EU Withdrawal Bill is the best way to do that."

But Ukip Wales leader Neil Hamilton backed the new bill, saying the UK Government's negotiations with Europe had been "a total shambles".

"Fundamentally, this is a question of respect due to institutions that have been set up following a democratic process, of which Brexit is an extension," he said.

In a statement announcing the bill, first minister Carwyn Jones, who is currently in America on a trade mission, said: “The EU Withdrawal Bill , as currently drafted, would allow the UK Government to take control of laws and policy areas that are devolved.

This is simply not acceptable to the Welsh Government, or the people of Wales who have voted for devolution in two referendums."

He added: “Decisions taken now will affect Wales for decades to come.

"It is vital these decisions are made in a way that respects devolution."

But he denied the Welsh Government was seeking to "frustrate or block Brexit".

"We are simply seeking to protect the current devolution settlement for Wales, while making sure there is legal certainty when the UK leaves the EU," he said.

"This what Welsh businesses are calling for.

"The vote to leave the EU was not a vote to reverse devolution.

"The current devolution settlement in Wales has been backed by two referendums – in 1997 and 2011.

"This bill is about respecting the will of the people of Wales.”

The bill will be formally presented to the Assembly next week.

In 2016 52.5 per cent of voters in Wales voted to leave the EU, compared to 47.5 per cent who backed remain.