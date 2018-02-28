THE Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Friday and Saturday from yellow to amber.

Although there is no weather warning in place for Gwent today, the new amber warning runs from 2pm tomorrow to 8am on Friday.

Across Wales, temperatures are unlikely to move above 0°C, with easterly winds adding to the wind chill and some blustery snow showers in the afternoon.

Clear spells overnight could see temperatures plummet as low as -7°C, with a penetrating frost and some snow showers.

The amber warning for snow and ice covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen and the Met Office is warning of potential disruption to services and travel.

The chief forecaster said: “A weather system is expected to move slowly north through Thursday, intensifying and pushing north across the warning area from Thursday afternoon.

“As it comes into contact with the very cold air resident over the UK, it has potential to produce widespread snow, accompanied by strong to gale force winds.

“As less cold air follows from the south, there is a chance of snow turning to freezing rain bringing an additional significant ice risk.

“There is still uncertainty in how this system will develop, but there is a chance that the combined effects of snow, strong winds and ice will lead to severe impacts.”

The forecast for Thursday and Friday from the Met Office states: “There is the potential for a spell of snow, moving northwards over southern Britain on Thursday, to intensify and become heavy on Thursday afternoon/evening as it spreads north.

“As it does so, some places could also see significant ice build up overnight into Friday.

“This is likely to be accompanied by strengthening easterly winds.

“Long delays and cancellations to public transport could occur, whilst some roads may become blocked by deep snow, stranding vehicles and passengers. Long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities could occur.”

The weather warning for Saturday remains at yellow.