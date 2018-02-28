AMS have unanimously backed plans to introduce new laws brining in harsher penalties against people assaulting emergency services workers.

The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill, which is currently passing through Parliament, will increase maximum prison sentences for anyone found guilty of assaulting an emergency service worker from six months to 12.

AMs unanimously approved a Legislative Consent Motion, which allows the UK Government to pass a bill which will affect a devolved area, in this case the health service, in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Private Member's Bill introduced by Rhondda MP Chris Bryant would also give police more power to take blood and other samples from people suspected of assaulting emergency serviced workers.

Speaking in the Assembly, Wales' health secretary Vaughan Gething said: "Many of us are regularly shocked at reports of emergency workers being attacked verbally and physically while carrying out their vital roles."

Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire AM Angela Burns also backed the bill, saying: "We need to tell the public that when people are putting themselves on the line for the public we have to treat them with respect."

The bill will need to be approved by Parliament before it becomes law.