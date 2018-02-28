A WELSH railway operator has warned of “significant disruption, heavy delays and cancellations” across mainline services for essential and urgent safety checks.

The checks will be taking place today and may affect commuters using Newport Central and Abergavenny railway services.

A spokesperson for Arriva Trains Wales (ATW) said: “Customers should expect significant disruption, heavy delays and cancellations today to services on key long-distance routes in south and north Wales, and the Marches line.

“This is due to essential and urgent safety checks being carried out on certain trains within the ATW fleet and therefore all customers are strongly advised to check before they travel.”