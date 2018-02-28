THERE’S been a bit of a noise coming out the Assembly over the past couple of weeks about the use of personal e-mails by senior cabinet ministers.

As with so much in Cardiff Bay in the past few months, it’s all linked to the sacking and subsequent death of former minister Carl Sargeant.

Shortly after the Labour AM’s death an inquiry was launched into whether news he was about to be sacked as communities and children secretary was leaked before it was announced.

The inquiry ultimately found “no evidence” of the allegations – a frankly ludicrous claim as anyone with five minutes and basic understanding of how Twitter works could get hold of half a dozen Tweets posted before the official announcement was made saying he was due for the chop.

But following a bit of digging by the Welsh Conservatives, Carwyn Jones admitted he “occasionally” used a personal e-mail address when dealing with urgent issues.

On the one hand, who among us hasn’t occasionally used a personal e-mail or phone number for work purposes when something needs to get done quickly?

But then elected politicians – particularly those in the highest offices – must be held to a higher standard. If their decisions can’t be scrutinised, a dangerous precedent is set.

Echoes of that Hillary Clinton Benghazi business are unavoidable.

For his part, Mr Jones has said he’ll make any and all information available to the inquiry into the circumstances around Carl Sargeant’s sacking, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be as good as his word.

But opposition parties, the Welsh Conservatives in particular, have taken the opportunity to pile on the first minister, raising questions around his use of personal e-mails for official business. And rightly so -– they wouldn’t be doing their job if they didn’t.

The use of personal e-mails played a big part in the fall of Hillary Clinton – could Carwyn Jones be set for a Benghazi of his own?

l No-one seems to divide opinion like Jeremy Corbyn.

Depending on who you talk to he’s either a modern-day saint whose very touch can heal the sick, or the greatest threat to British security since Bin Laden.

Just search his name on Twitter to see a flood of frankly sickening hero-worship and some bafflingly hysterical conspiracy theories.

And most recently certain sections of the right-wing press and the odd Tory MP have decided he was at one point a Soviet spy.

The ridiculously antiquated nature of the accusations aside – are people really still afraid of communists? – it might have proven a watershed moment.

Last week Mansfield MP Ben Bradley, obviously caught up in the excitement of the moment, gleefully took to Twitter to declare the Labour leader had sold British secrets to Soviet spies.

So far, pretty much a normal day for Jeremy Corbyn.

But only a week later the Tory MP was forced into a grovelling apology on Twitter, and has apparently made a donation to a charity of Mr Corbyn’s choice by way of penance.

Quite what happened in the week or so between the two claims we’ll probably never know, but it’s fair to assume Mr Corbyn set his lawyers on Mr Bradley, who, perhaps wisely, decided to take the easy route and say sorry.

Is it too much to hope that this will convince people who seem to feel free to write whatever they like on Twitter, Facebook and whatever other social media the kids are using these days to maybe think twice?

I’m not just talking about Jeremy Corbyn – although both sides could maybe do with a dose of reality in that area – but about everyone in the public eye.

Maybe if people stopped accusing anyone they don’t like the look of of being the worst person ever to walk the Earth we might actually end up with a democracy closer to the one we actually need.

l Bad news for Newport West’s Paul Flynn, as his much-lauded medicinal cannabis bill was pushed on to the back burner last week.

But perhaps surprisingly it was his own party which put the breaks on the bill, talking for so long on a previous item on Friday that there was no time to debate Mr Flynn’s proposal.

Although technically not a filibuster – one of many political terms I first came across on The West Wing – this hardly seems a mature way for elected politicians to behave.

And Mr Flynn, an MP since 1987 and a Labour member for many years before then, was clearly stung by the move, saying he was “ashamed to be a member” of the party.

With an opposition Labour Party struggling to make its voice heard on Brexit, alienating their own MPs hardly seems like the way forward.