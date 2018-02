ADVERSE weather conditions caused by snow is creating disruption on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road between Gilwern and Brynmawr.

Hazardous driving conditions is leading to queuing traffic between the A4077 Main Road and the Gilwern roundabout and the A4047 King Street and Brynmawr roundabout in the roadworks area.

Severe delays of 58 minutes, with an average speed of five mph, have been reported in Clydach.