UPDATE: 12.31pm

TWO people involved in a crash on the A449 have been taken to Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 9.15am this morning and the injuries are not thought to be "life-changing or life-threatening".

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Two people have been taken to hospital and their injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening at this time.

"The road has now re-opened."

UPDATE: 11.40am

ALL lanes of the A449 have re-opened following the earlier crash.

The northbound route was shut between 9.30am and 11.15am, heading towards Usk.

UPDATE: 10.46am

THE route remains closed but paramedics have arrived at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "‘We were called at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, February 28 to reports of a two vehicle road traffic accident, northbound on the A449.

"We sent two emergency ambulances and one rapid response vehicle to the scene where three patients were conveyed to the Royal Gwent Hospital."

A449 accident all under control. Emergency services in attendance. pic.twitter.com/zrX46crUcG — jaspar (@porthcawller) 28 February 2018

Accident on A449 between Uskand Newport northbound @ around 0920 pic.twitter.com/2MktWRYLX0 — jaspar (@porthcawller) 28 February 2018

UPDATE: 10.08am

A CRASH between two cars and a van has blocked the northbound A449 towards Usk, Gwent Police have confirmed.

The road remains closed between the Usk Interchange and the M4 at the Coldra.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 9.15am this morning, emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A449 Coldra towards Usk Road.

"The road traffic collision involved two cars and a van. At this stage, the road is blocked and closed northbound from the Coldra.

"At this stage, the extent of injuries to the driver is not known.

"Officers are at the scene and are working to re-open the road as soon as possible."

THE A449 between Newport and Usk is currently blocked following reports of an accident on the northbound side.

Slow traffic has been reported between junction 24 – Coldra – for the M4 and A48 and the A472 Usk Interchange.

Diversions are currently in place around the affected area.