NEWPORT East MP Jessica Morden attended a celebratory event in Parliament to mark the start of Fairtrade Fortnight.

The event gave parliamentarians the chance to show their support for Fairtrade, chat to supporters and campaigners, hear the stories of Fairtrade producers and sample some delicious produce.

Fairtrade Fortnight - which runs to Sunday March 11 - is challenging residents across the country public to open their doors to Fairtrade and help close the door on the exploitation facing farmers and producers.

Ms Morden MP said: “I was pleased to be able to show my support for Fairtrade alongside my fellow parliamentarians.

“Fairtrade Fortnight is a hugely important event and I would encourage the people of Newport East to get involved wherever they can.

“We can all play a role in ensuring a fair deal for farmers and producers in developing nations simply by ensuring we buy Fairtrade wherever possible.”

Cheryl McGechie, director of public engagement at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: “This Fairtrade Fortnight, we are inviting people to find out what Fairtrade does for farmers and see what exploitation looks like when trade doesn’t deliver.”