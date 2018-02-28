GWENT Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of a ‘deliberate’ fire at a vehicle recovery centre in Abergavenny.

In the early hours of the morning on Saturday, February 24, the incident was reported at the centre on the Union Road Industrial Estate

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service who located six vehicles on fire.

The fire was safety extinguished and a scene guard was in place as a safety precaution.

At this time, officers do believe the fire is deliberate and would ask anyone with information no matter how small to get in contact.

It is likely those involved would have smelled heavily of smoke on the day of the fire or had paraphernalia which could start fires such as cans petrol or perhaps been injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting log 3 24/02/18 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.