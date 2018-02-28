TIME is running out to send in your Pride of Gwent nominations.

The awards aim to recognise people from across the region and share the amazing work being done in our communities.

Nominations have highlighted the charitable work done in the region to improve the lives of others, while other s have shared the stories of amazing individuals who have overcome huge obstacles in their lives.

You have less than a month left to nominate people for the awards.

The awards include the Courage Award, 999 Hero, Achiever Award, Good Samaritan, Volunteer Award, Charity Champion, the Carer Award, the Life Saver Award, the Local Hero Awards, Charity Award, the Environment Award and the Community Hero Award.

Ninety-year-old Donald Spencer has been nominated for the Pride of Gwent Community Hero Award, which is sponsored by Western Power Distribution.

He served as a councillor, acted as a school governor and volunteered for his church over a number of years.

He said: “I would always encourage people to get involved in the community and I took it on myself to represent the community in whatever way I could.”

You can nominate someone for free at our website southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent