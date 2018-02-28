THE first stars for the Celtic Manor's Celebrity Cup have been announced ahead of the popular event this Summer.

The contest, launched in 2013, sees teams of celebrity golfers representing England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales clash over nine holes at Newport's five-star luxury resort.

Competitors take part in a round-robin matchplay format leading to a final and third-placed play-off with Scotland taking the crown in 2013 and 2016, England triumphing in 2014 and 2017 and Wales taking the title in 2015.

This year's event - sponsored by Bulmers - takes place between June 30 and July 1 and sees many familiar faces returning alongside an array of new celebrity names.

Wales' line-up so far includes comic Rob Brydon in the captain's role for the sixth time alongside television presenter Gethin Jones.

Defending champions England will have two of last year’s winning side back in the fold after Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Peter Jones and former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher confirmed their places in the line-up.

The 2016 Celebrity Cup winning captain, Rory Lawson, will also return to the lush fairways at Celtic Manor and he teams up with fellow former Scotland rugby internationals Thom Evans and Max Evans, who is currently starring in Dancing on Ice.

The stars of hit television comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys also hope to have the last laugh on the golf course when they make a welcome return representing Ireland.

Just like the popular TV show, the celebrity golf tournament will become a real family affair when creator Brendan O’Carroll is joined by his wife and son and his Mrs Brown’s Boys co-stars, Jenny O’Carroll and Danny O’Carroll, for the event.

The O’Carrolls will team up with former boyband singers Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden in an Ireland side still looking for a first win in the four nations tournament.

Brendan O’Carroll is excited to be back at Celtic Manor after previous appearances in 2014 and 2016.

“We play in charity golf events all over the world but this is the best organised tournament and the warmest welcome we’ve ever had," he said.

"There’s always great crowds and a brilliant bunch of people to play with and against.

"I’m really looking forward to another fun event and it will be fantastic to have Jenny teeing up with me and Danny this time.”

Thousands of golf fans and celebrity spotters flock to the Celtic Manor to watch the Celebrity Cup which includes live music and food and bar outlets in the tented village.

For information and tickets, visit: celtic-manor.com/the-celebrity-cup-2018