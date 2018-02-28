AS A BIG fan of the show, I returned to the New Theatre, Cardiff, to see Thriller Live and waited impatiently for concert to start.

This production, known for its big hits, takes you through the different musical eras of Michael Jackson’s life.

From the start, the audience were enjoying themselves with songs from the Motown era with I’ll Be There, ABC and Want You Back.

Though this was just the beginning with further big show numbers along the way with Man in the Mirror, Billie Jean, Bad, Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough, Thriller and my personal favourite Black or White.

The five singers in the show (Britt Quentin, Shaquille Maurice Hemmans, Adriana Louise, Rory Jaylor and Ina Seidou) were brilliant. Rather than trying to impersonate the pop legend, each singer individually brought their own exclusive skills to the performance, which only added to the excitement of the show.

Additionally, the tribute to Michael Jackson’s dancing was superb. From a young age, Michael Jackson danced as easily as he sang, and the dancers in this show present this. Michael changed the meaning of dance with his performances and this concert helps portray the legend that was and still is the King of Pop.

Despite the excitement on stage, the sets remained simple with steps and platforms, but that’s all the show needs. The singers, dancers and choreography are all that is required for this party.

My only criticism would be that the response from the audience seemed slightly reserved, but I would put this down to it being a Monday night.

The show continues until Saturday.

Samantha Newman