A JURY has been sent out to decide if a man is guilty of driving a car at a group of people outside a bar in Chepstow with intent to cause them injury.

Lewis Scanlon, who had been involved in a disturbance in the Mythos bar, in Welsh Street, Chepstow, on the evening of April 7 last year, did a U-turn in his car, which was parked nearby, before swerving across the road and on to the pavement, hitting a man, Alyn Howells.

Mr Howells was knocked over, had difficulty walking for two weeks, and had to use crutches.

Scanlon, 32, of Tree Tops, Portskewett, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, but denies intending to hurt anyone.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent.

As the Argus previously reported, Scanlon told a jury at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court that he drove his Mercedes at the group, wanting to scare them.

Prosecuting counsel James Evans put it to Scanlon that he had been humiliated and wanted revenge. “You used your car as a weapon against these people,” he said.

The jury was sent out to consider their verdicts this morning.